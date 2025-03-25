IWD: Polaris Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Equality

Share

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment through its International Women’s Day (IWD) Seminar, themed: “Accelerating Action: Breaking Barriers & Creating Equal Opportunities”.

The event provided a platform for thought leaders, professionals, and advocates to emphasize the urgent need to accelerate action towards gender equality by breaking barriers and creating equal opportunities for women across all sectors.

Speaking at the event, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Mrs. Abimbola Ozomah, conveyed greetings from the Managing Director/CEO, Management, and Staff of the Bank, highlighting the importance of the day.

She said: “International Women’s Day is a moment to recognize the remarkable achievements, contributions, and struggles of women throughout history and across all sectors of society.

However, it is also a call to action. “This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ urges us to take swift and decisive steps toward achieving gender equality by breaking down systemic barriers and biases that hinder women’s progress.”

Reinforcing Polaris Bank’s commitment to gender inclusivity, Mrs. Ozomah, stated: “At Polaris Bank, we believe that real progress happens when organizations go beyond conversation and actively implement policies that support women’s growth.

Empowering women and ensuring their inclusion in every sphere of society, is at the core of our values. This seminar is part of our broader mission to create an inclusive and equitable society for all.”

In her experience sharing session, Ayaba M. AyoJoseph, a Non-Executive Director with Polaris Bank, advocated that women should be supportive of each other, stating: “We as women should help each other and not bring each other down.

These efforts should not be restricted to just International Women’s Day or a day just in March. This should be practiced all the time.”

Mrs. Subulade GiwaAmu, a Non-Executive Director, Polaris Bank, stated the role of character and purpose in achieving success, saying: “Success is built on character, resilience, and purpose.

Challenges will arise, but integrity is the key to overcoming them.” She also highlighted the importance of financial independence and self-investment, adding, “Financial independence starts with vision and focus.

Work-life balance is essential, but prioritisation is crucial at different stages of life.” She further advised women to continuously invest in themselves, saying, “Invest in yourself, continuous learning and personal growth are non-negotiable for success.”

Speaking on women’s empowerment, she urged collaboration over competition: “There is room for everyone at the top. Women must support and uplift each other, rather than compete unnecessarily.”

