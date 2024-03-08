IWD: PDP Makes Case For Woman President, Says Menfolk Failed Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that a woman would one day, become Nigeria President.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, at an event marking the 2024 International Women’s Day, said menfolk have failed this generation.

Damagun, represented by the National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, said “The importance of mothers and the role of women cannot be over-emphasised.

“If it is possible and I pray and I believe and hope that even if not in our own generation, I will like to see that one day a woman will become the president of this country.”

He noted the importance of women in nation-building, adding, “In those days in the village, when there is a problem in the family, we look for our women, our wives; they are the people that come to make peace”

Damagun noted that the founding fathers of PDP recognised the role of women, stating that PDP is the only party that gives opportunity to women to aspire to any position free of charge.

“We do that because we want to encourage women,” he said and expressed the hope that more women would be elected into the next National Working Committee (NWC).

PDP National Woman Leader Amina Divine Arong, said women are under-represented in politics and other sectors.

Arong stated that women’s equal participation in politics is one of the keys to achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.

She added that having women as leaders and decision-makers at all levels is critical to advancing gender justice, and gender equality and furthers economic, social, and political progress for all.

According to her, data made available by the United Nations, said only 26 out of 195 countries in the world have women as heads of state or government, as of January 10, 2024.

“Women have also established themselves as a symbol of unity and cooperation, playing pivotal roles in the survival of a family which is a basic social organisation not forgetting to mention that women value accountability.

“Accountability is an important leadership quality. A leader who understands the value of accountability will not put the onus of any loss or blunder on individuals or members of their team or organisation.”

Arong called for an end to discrimination against working mothers and the breakdown of ‘maternal walls’, which she said, are prejudices faced by working mothers and women seeking jobs.

“Empower women to be financially independent and also create a monetary scheme that allows women to generate funds as a means of support for women who intend to run for elective offices.

“Appointive and elective positions within the party must be seen to reflect the 35 per cent affirmative action enshrined in party constitutions and should not be restricted to only a position,” she added.