IWD: Organisation Unveils Month-Long Women’s Initiative To Promote Leadership

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), The Guardian Women Festival has officially commenced a month-long programme in Nigeria to acknowledge and advance issues pertaining to women.

This was disclosed in a media parley, held at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, in partnership with the Hotel’s International Women’s Month programme on Reciprocity themed “Give to Gain.”

According to the organisers, the initiative will culminate in the Guardian Woman Festival scheduled for March 27, bringing together women across business, finance, hospitality, media, technology, public service and the creative industries.

Executive Director, Federal Palace Hotel/Chief Strategy Officer, Global, The Guardian, Anita Athena Ibru, said the festival’s expansion into a month-long activation is partly designed to prevent burnout and ensure deeper engagement among women.

In her remark, Ibru disclosed that the month-long programme is a first-of-its-kind event that will run throughout the month of March at the Federal Palace Hotel as a gathering celebrating the strength and contributions of women, which cannot be done in a single-day event.

According to her, the theme “Give to Gain” reflects a structured approach to reciprocity and measurable value creation.

“The theme ‘Give to Gain’ is not just a nice phrase. It is a strategy. It is reciprocity in action. It is the understanding that giving is not weakness, and gaining is not selfishness.

“It is the reality that when we invest in women through knowledge, networks, opportunity, visibility, mentorship, wellbeing, and leadership pathways, we strengthen families, organisations, and the economy,” Ibru stated.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment as a key partner as he described last year’s edition as a well-organised and impactful experience that influenced the company’s decision to deepen its involvement.

He noted that technology, when made accessible and affordable, becomes a growth equaliser for women-led businesses seeking to formalise operations, improve financial discipline and compete globally. Zoho pledged continued collaboration to ensure empowerment initiatives remain practical, scalable and sustainable.