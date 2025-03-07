IWD: Okpebholo Approves N1bn Soft Loan For Edo Market Women

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Friday approved N1 billion soft loans for market women in the State to help in boosting their businesses and improve their lives.

Declaring open an event held in Government House, Benin City in celebration of this 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), Governor Okpebholo commended Edo women for their steadfastness, dedication, and commitment to moving the State forward.

The Governor said his administration has approved N1 billion in soft loans for market women in the State to improve their businesses and boost the economy.

He said: “Since I assumed office as Governor of Edo State, this is the first event that has been very colourful. I have been coming to the Festival Hall in Government House but have never seen a colourful event like this.

“We can actually do nothing as men without the women, and that was why when a memo came before me on soft loan approval, I quickly approved N1 billion for our market women.

“The process is already ongoing, and we are talking to the relevant financial institution for disbursement as the money is ready and it is credited only to Edo women.

“The women are truthful and straightforward. When they assure you of their backing, just relax and be assured that you will get their backing, especially during the election. Their words are firm”.

Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Edo state, Edesili Anani Okpebholo, urged Edo women never to be silent, pushed back, shut down, or strangled as their voices must be heard because they matter.

She called on Edo women to add value and be committed in all they do in their careers, communities, and other life endeavours.

Anani commended Governor Okpebholo for taking decisive steps in ensuring that no Edo woman is left behind in the quest for equal opportunities and justice.

“We are all gathered here to celebrate the achievements of women and renew the call for a transformative change. The celebration reminds us of the incredible progress made by women and the world.

“This year’s theme: ‘Accelerate action’ is not a mare slogan but a call for urgent inclusion, decisive change, and collaborative efforts.

“We must come together to end the barriers that still deny thousands of women their fundamental human rights, systemic inequality, violence against women and the girl child, economic disparity, which have held back women’s progress around the globe.

“It is our duty to dismantle these obstacles in our environment,” she urged.

The IWD is an annual celebration of the achievements of women across the globe as well as an avenue to strategize on ending barriers to women advancement.

The 2025 IWD celebration with the theme: “Accelerate action”, emphasizes the urgent need to take decisive steps towards achieving gender equality, addressing the slow pace of progress, and empowering women and girls worldwide.

The event, which was organized by the Edo state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, had in attendance women from various segments of the nation’s economy.

