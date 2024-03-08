IWD: Ogun Empowers Women, Canvasses For Gender Quality

Ogun State government has distributed empowerment materials to women across the state, with a renewed call for gender equality and women empowerment for a more inclusive and gender-responsive society.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Motunrayo Adeleye said the role of women in driving societal progress and fostering inclusive development cannot be overemphasised.

The event was held to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration with Nigeria for Women Project with the theme: “Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress”.

The Commissioner said the celebration was an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and achievements of women; while acknowledging the persistent challenges hindering their full participation and inclusion.

According to her, “This year’s theme serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role that women play in shaping societies and driving progress across the globe. As we reflect on the theme, it compels us to recognize the immense potential and untapped talents that women possess.

“By investing in women, whether through education, access to resources, or opportunities for leadership, we not only empower individuals but also propel entire communities and the economy.

“Considering the challenging and transient economic landscape facing our dear nation, it is imperative that we recognize the importance of utilizing our resources wisely. While we navigate through these turbulent though transient times, it is essential that we harness the power of innovation, collaboration, and perseverance. Let us seize the opportunities within our grasp, leveraging our collective strengths to further build a brighter future for all”, she submitted.

Adeleye noted that gender inequality, discrimination, and violence against women remained pressing issues that demand urgent attention and concerted action from all stakeholders, she therefore sought collective actions of all stakeholders to dismantle barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

She admonished the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to ensure judicious of the tools for their business towards self-sustainability.

In her speech, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Oyedele acknowledged that in a world full of gender stereotypes, bias and discrimination, the occasion was a significant moment to celebrate outstanding women who were making their way through innovation, excellence and service delivery.

She added that the present administration remains steadfast in promoting an enabling environment to encourage women’s participation in evidence-based policies and more empowerment initiatives.

Pointing out the benefits enjoyed by women in the Oko’Owo Dapo empowerment scheme and the Nigeria For Women Programme, the Deputy Governor promised that the State Government would continue to do more by driving economic growth while reducing gender disparity, improving access to healthcare services for women, with more leadership positions accorded to them in the State.

Also in her goodwill message, the State Commandant, of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ibba Odili, cautioned females against drug abuse and addiction, while challenging them as agents of socialization to influence others to shun the unhealthy practice. She tasked them to invest more in character development, business initiatives and spirituality.