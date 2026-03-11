IWD: Obi Advocates Greater Investments In Women

In commemoration of the 2026, International Women’s Day (IWD), the Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Peter Obi, has called on African governments to prioritise investment in women and human capital as a pathway to sustainable economic growth and national development.

Obi made the call on Tuesday while speaking as the guest speaker and chief guest at the REFELA National Conference held in Banjul, The Gambia.

The conference was themed “Accelerating Representation, Safeguarding, and Strengthening Women’s Rights.”

Speaking in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, “Give to Gain,” Obi explained that the prosperity of nations is closely linked to how seriously they invest in their people, particularly women.

READ ALSO:

“Focusing on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” I emphasised that the prosperity of nations is directly tied to how seriously they invest in their people, particularly women.

“I reiterated a fundamental truth that nations that deliberately invest in human capital eventually gain stronger economies and more stable societies.

“When women are given equal access to education, finance, and leadership opportunities, they become not just participants but critical drivers of national development, he said.

According to Obi, countries that deliberately invest in human capital eventually build stronger economies and more stable societies.

“He noted that when women are given equal access to education, finance and leadership opportunities, they become key drivers of national development.By empowering women, fostering accountability, and prioritising education and skills development, Africa can transform potential into tangible progress, building shared opportunity for all,” he added.

Obi referenced renowned economist Amartya Sen, who argued that billions of women remain “missing” from economic transactions globally, warning that such exclusion continues to hinder development in Africa and other emerging economies.

He said African countries, including Nigeria and The Gambia, must pursue aggressive and strategic investment in human capital through improved access to education, healthcare, skills development and economic opportunities for women and young people.

He added that empowering women, strengthening accountability and prioritising education would help the continent convert its vast potential into tangible progress.