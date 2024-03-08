IWD: Obaseki Hails Nigerian Women’s Courage, Resilience In Face Of Challenges

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Nigerian women for their resilience and courage in the wake of the dire conditions that they have had to operate occasioned by the rising inflation and other economic challenges.

The governor, in a statement to mark International Women’s Day (IWD), noted that the inflationary trend has heavily impacted families, which are struggling to survive amid the high cost of living and other economic headwinds.

The 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) marked by the United Nations (UN) and other development organisations across the globe has the theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.’

Obaseki who celebrated women for their impact and immense contributions to the growth and development of the society, called for increased global action, including strengthening collaboration among stakeholders and improving investment towards efforts at bridging the gender gap and accelerating the progress on gender equality.

According to him, “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I am moved to praise the resilience and courage of Nigerian women who are forced to make tough decisions every day over the rising cost of living.

“This has impacted them when they go to work and even on the home front. It takes fortitude to keep things running smoothly.

“As commissioners, permanent secretaries or heads of agencies, market women or business owners in Edo State, women have proven to be expert managers of resources.

“They have been resilient and courageous in the discharge of their duties and we celebrate these great traits on this day.”

“However, beyond this, I must acknowledge women for their contributions to societal advancement, from changing the narrative in the world of business to their complementary role in the home.

“It is worth noting that the family unit remains one of the strongest forces of socialization. While we witness severe attacks on this essential unit that holds our core values and virtues, women have stood as vanguards of hope and positive change.”

The governor also noted that efforts have been taken to support women-led enterprises in the State, stating that women play key roles in business and politics and must be supported because of their unrelenting commitment to making society better.

“For us, we believe women must be supported. This is why we have made necessary investments to support their businesses. We are redesigning and rebuilding markets and giving more women roles in government because we believe in their innate ability to do good and care for others,” he added.