IWD: NPA Hails Women’s Resilience, Impact

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has commended the resilience, professionalism and growing impact of women within the Authority.

He affirmed that the agency is deliberately creating an environment where women can not only work, but truly thrive.

Speaking during the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration held in Apapa, Lagos, Dantsoho said the occasion was more than symbolic it was a moment to reflect on the critical role women play in shaping Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“It is a privilege to stand here today in Apapa, the heartbeat of Nigerian commerce, not just to mark a date, but to celebrate the true heartbeat of this Authority: our women,” he said.

According to him, the contributions of women at the NPA go far beyond routine responsibilities, describing them as key drivers of innovation, efficiency and transformation within the system.

“When I look across this room, I don’t just see officers or executives. I see builders of the future professionals navigating complex trade systems, engineers keeping our infrastructure strong, and visionaries leading our transition to a modern, digital port system.”

Reflecting on this year’s theme, “Give-To-Gain,” the NPA boss said it serves as a timely call for deeper commitment to inclusion and opportunity.

“This theme challenges us to go beyond words and take real steps toward building an industry where everyone has a fair chance to grow and lead,” he noted.

The NPA MD added, “In a sector traditionally defined by heavy machinery and vast waters, it is the intellect, the resilience, and the ‘human touch’ of our female workforce that ensures we remain anchored in excellence.

He further emphasised that women are not on the margins of the NPA’s success story, but firmly at its centre.

“From boardroom strategy to on-ground port operations, your impact is visible everywhere. You carry demanding professional roles while managing personal responsibilities, and you do it with a level of commitment that deserves recognition.”

Reaffirming management’s commitment, the NPA MD said the Authority is focused on removing barriers that limit women’s advancement and ensuring a level playing field.

“We are intentional about making the NPA a place where talent speaks louder than gender. A place where women rise based on merit, competence and hard work.”

He encouraged female staff to continue pushing boundaries, assuring them that their efforts are seen and valued.

“Your leadership is visible. Your work is impactful. And your future here is limitless.”

Dantsoho added that empowering women within the organisation has far-reaching implications beyond the ports.

“When we support and uplift women, we don’t just strengthen an institution, we strengthen a nation and unlock greater potential for our maritime sector.”

“Today, as you celebrate, I want you to know that your leadership is seen, your hard work is felt, and your future here is limitless.

“Let this celebration be a reminder that when we empower our women, we don’t just improve a department, we elevate the entire nation’s maritime potential”.