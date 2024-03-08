IWD: Niger First Lady Distributes Delivery Kits, RUTF

…Begs Women to access free healthcare services

…As Niger govt doles out over N82million to 274 PHCs

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajia Fatima Mohammed Umaru Bago has distributed delivery kits and Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic-Foods (RUTF) to thousands of women in the state.

This is as the state Ministry of Primary Health Care said that the government has disbursed the sum of N300,750 to all 274 focal facilities (N82,405,504) across the state.

Hajia Fatima Bago said at the Flag off Programme organized by the state Ministry of Primary Health Care at the Emir’s Palace Minna, “visiting of facilities is most important, especially with the onset of the extremely hot season”.

According to her, “I call on mothers and caregivers to take their wards for immunization because the vaccines are free, safe and available to protect our children against deadly diseases.”

While commending the Ministry and commemorating with Women all over the world, she said “I am delighted to distribute the “Mamma Kits” as a personal initiative of my office to support pregnant women who come to deliver in our health facilities.

“These kits will be distributed to the Primary and Secondary health facilities across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

“It is my fervent hope that going forward we will sustain the availability of Mama Kits across all our health facilities. I am hopeful that this intervention will have a direct impact in attracting pregnant women to deliver in the clinics and hence reduction in maternal mortality.”

Also, she said, “To strengthen service delivery, monitoring and supervision, and distribution of essential commodities, we are deploying motorcycles to our Primary Healthcare Departments for emergency services to the hard-to-reach areas of the state.”

Furthermore, Hajia Fatima Bago said the government has introduced Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods to be used for the treatment of severe malnutrition in children. “As we all know, Nutrition plays a cardinal role in the life of a child for quality growth and development”.

Data tools and kits were also provided for Community Health Influencers Promoters and Services (CHIPS) agents.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana said through the blessing of Governor Umaru Bago the Ministry has disbursed the sum of N300,750 to all 274 focal facilities (N82,405,504) across the state.

According to him “All the facilities have received the sum of N300,000 direct funding to enable them to procure essential medicines and commodities around the services effectively such that we will have strengthened routine immunization, antenatal care, family services, nutrition as well as conducting service to other hard to reach communities around them.”

He further charged mothers to avail themselves at all Primary healthcare facilities and to access the commodities, adding that the Ministry is working closely with sister agencies for the effective implementation of all healthcare policies in the state.