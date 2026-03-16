IWD: NIA Celebrates Women’s Contributions To Insurance Growth

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has commended women in the insurance industry for their resilience, professionalism and contributions to the growth of the sector.

Mrs Bola Odukale, Chief Executive Officer of NIA, gave the commendation in a message to mark the International Women’s Day 2026 celebration.

Odukale congratulated women in the insurance profession in Nigeria and across the globe, noting that their dedication and commitment had played a significant role in shaping and advancing the industry.

“Today, we celebrate the extraordinary women whose dedication, professionalism and resilience have been instrumental in shaping and advancing the insurance industry over the years,” she said.

According to her, the ability of women to balance responsibilities at home while excelling in their professional careers demonstrates strength, commitment and determination.

Odukale noted that in spite the challenges women often faced in the workplace and society, many had continued to break barriers and dismantle stereotypes.

She noted that the contributions of women had not only strengthened the insurance sector but also inspired younger generations to pursue leadership roles in the industry.

The NIA boss said that the theme of the year’s celebration, “Give to Gain,” was particularly relevant as the industry continues to navigate the ongoing recapitalisation process.