IWD: NGX Group, Stakeholders Unite To Advance Women’s Empowerment

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in partnership with Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) and key regulatory bodies, convened a landmark symposium to accelerate gender equality in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Themed “Accelerate Action for All Women: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,” the high-profile event underscored the urgent need for systemic reforms to foster inclusivity and unlock the full potential of women in business and finance.

Honourable Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), delivered a stirring keynote, stressing that women’s empowerment is not merely a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

“Investments in education, vocational training, and capital access are the pillars of sustainable development,” she declared, calling for policies that actively dismantle barriers to women’s participation.

Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to gender diversity, emphasising that inclusivity is central to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“We are implementing deliberate strategies to foster equity, ensuring women can contribute meaningfully to national progress,” he stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), advocated for urgent reforms to enhance female representation in leadership and capital markets. “Creating pathways for women to thrive in financial markets is not optional—it is a collective responsibility,” he urged.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group and Chairman of CSCS, underscored the symposium’s call for “Accelerated Action” to create tangible opportunities for women in finance, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

