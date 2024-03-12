IWD: NEXIM Bank canvasses more investments in women

The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) bank has called for more investment in women, saying this will go a long way in bringing more growth and development to the country. The Managing Director/ CEO of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello, made the call in Abuja on the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD). The 2024 international women’s day has the theme: “Inspire Inclusion.” Bello noted that the Nigerian Export-Import Bank would spare no effort toward improving the welfare of women, as well as protecting their rights and advancing their causes. He said that any society that desires growth must include women in all economic and entrepreneurial drives. According to him, on this International Women’s Day, we celebrate the extraordinary women who are the driving force behind NEXIM Bank.

“I believe in the power of women to break barriers and empower other women to lead in their communities. “I want to call on all women in Nigeria to keep fighting for inclusion until their needs are met,” he said. While acknowledging the challenges faced by women, especially in the context of inclusion and justice, Bello urged Nigerian women not to lose focus but to always fight for their rights. He explained women in nation-building cannot be overemphasised, noting that Nigerian women were elemental to the nation’s development, growth, and greatness. He, however, said that NEXIM Bank would redouble its efforts toward creating programmes and initiatives that uplift and support women more. In her remarks, the Executive Director of Business Development of the Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete, reiterated that women should not loose focus but should go for what they want in life. Okotete called on men that, rather than treating the women working under them as tea girls, they should engage with them more to help them achieve their goals in life.

Coach Naomi Osemudia, a special guests of honor at the celebration, urged women to invest in capacity building, empowerment, and engagement, among other things. In the same vein, the Senior Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on citizenship and leadership, Sola Abiola, said there was need for collaboration among women to have a better life for themselves and the country at large.