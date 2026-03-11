IWD: NAWOJ Urges Nass, N’Central Govs To Fast-Track Special Seats Bill

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D (North Central) has called on the National Assembly, governors of the six North Central states, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to urgently support and fast-track the passage of the Special Seats bill aimed at increasing women’s representation in governance.

The call was made as the world commemorates the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated under the theme “Give to Gain.”

In a press statement issued in Abuja by the Zonal Secretary, Juliana Ose Ofoku, the NAWOJ Vice President, Zone D, Chizoba Ogbeche, said the theme highlights the importance of investing in women as a pathway to achieving progress, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Ogbeche noted that supporting women’s socioeconomic empowerment and political participation should not be seen as charity but as a strategic investment that benefits the entire nation.

According to her, although Nigerian women continue to demonstrate leadership and excellence across various sectors, their representation in political decision-making remains critically low despite making up nearly half of the country’s population.

She explained that women currently occupy only a small percentage of legislative and executive positions, describing the imbalance as a major setback to inclusive governance and national development.

NAWOJ therefore reiterated the urgent need for the passage of the Special Seats Bill, which proposes the creation of additional seats for women in the National and State Assemblies as a temporary measure to address the long-standing underrepresentation of women in political leadership.