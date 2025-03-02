IWD: NAWOJ, She Forum Africa, Others Rally Support For Gender Equity

Share

The call for unity and stronger advocacy for gender equality echoed through the heart of Abuja as the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter joined SHE FORUM Africa and several key partners to rally support for gender equality as the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration beacons.

At the reception hosted by She Forum Africa in collaboration with Nike Arts and Gallery held in Abuja, the Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Bassey Ita-Ikpang, urged women across Nigeria to unite in their shared pursuit of gender equity.

She emphasized the importance of amplifying the voices of women, particularly those in rural areas, who often remain unheard.

“Together, we must strengthen our efforts to ensure that women’s voices, especially those in marginalized communities, are heard and acted upon,” She said.

The founder of SHE FORUM Africa, Inimfon Etuk, expressed her commitment to creating a space where women and girls can connect, collaborate, and succeed.

“Our network is open to every woman and girl, offering them the opportunity to leverage connections for their success,” she remarked, highlighting the power of solidarity among women-led organizations.

In her remarks, Finland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, commended the progress made in her country, where women represent half of the population, while assuring Nigerian women present that the country is on the cusp of breaking barriers limiting women’s progress.

Similarly, Sweden’s ambassador, Annika Hahn-Englund, added a unique perspective, urging women to reconsider how they raise boys, stressing that this is key to shaping a generation of men who will respect and treat women better.

The event, which was graced by several dignitaries, also had support from various partners, including Guinness, Nike Arts and Gallery, and the Finnish and Swedish Embassies, all of whom pledged continued support for initiatives that foster women’s development.

The Senior Special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on ECOWAS and seasoned broadcaster, Linda Akhigbe, was also on the ground to lend her voice to the women’s course.

Chioma Momah of Guinness noted her company’s long-standing commitment to supporting women’s issues, sharing her personal journey of success within the organization.

The celebration featured cultural dances, a fashion parade, and a photo session that paid homage to Chief Dr Nike Okundaye, popularly referred to as Mama Nike, the founder of the Nike Arts and Gallery, with guests donning traditional headgear as a symbol of empowerment.

The gathering served as a powerful reminder that, in the quest for gender equity, unity and collective action are key.

