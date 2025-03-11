IWD: NAWOJ FCT Seeks Media Partnership To Amplify Voice Of Rural Women

Share

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD), the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has called for media partnership to amplify the voices of rural women.

The Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Bassey Ita-Ikpang made the call when her team visited Love FM and ITV in Abuja to solicit support as the association commemorates 2025 IWD.

She emphasized the importance of giving rural women a platform to share their stories, challenges, and aspirations.

“As we look forward to our upcoming International Women’s Day (IWD) on the 26th of March, we are excited about the opportunity to continue our partnership.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is Accelerate Action: and our sub theme is Amplifying the Voice of the Rural Women.

“This theme resonates deeply with our mission at NAWOJ, as we are committed to ensuring that the voices of rural women are heard, recognized, and valued.

“It is our hope that Love FM will once again join hands with us in making this year’s IWD a memorable and impactful occasion.

“Together, we can help amplify the voices of the rural woman, giving them the platform they deserve in the media.

“Once again, on behalf of NAWOJ FCT, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you and your entire team for your continued support.

“We value the relationship we have built with Love FM, and we are excited about the potential for further collaboration in the future.

The general manager, Love FM while reacting, appreciated the idea of celebrating the IWD.

“At Love FM we celebrate International Women’s Day yearly, we need to accelerate action, let us blow our trumpet to let others know what we do.

“Women work hard, and there is a need for women to unwind in order to reduce stress. Women need to rest. They take care of everyone except themselves.”

She pledged that Love FM will be more intentional with their engagement with NAWOJ Congress meetings.

Similarly, the NAWOJ FCT team led by Bassey Ita-Ikpang visited Independence Television (ITV) Abuja and extended the association’s heartfelt gratitude to ITV for the unwavering support and visibility they have given to NAWOJ since she assumed office.

“When I took on the responsibility of leading NAWOJ FCT, one of my key priorities was to ensure that the voices, achievements, and contributions of women journalists in this region were heard and celebrated. ITV has been instrumental in helping us achieve this goal by providing a platform that amplifies our efforts.

” Your support has not only allowed us to reach a wider audience but has also enhanced our visibility, ensuring that the issues that matter to us are brought to the forefront.

“On behalf of the entire NAWOJ FCT, I want to sincerely thank you for your commitment to promoting our work and empowering women in the media. Your partnership has been valuable, and we are truly grateful for the consistent collaboration we’ve shared.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to continue building on this partnership, particularly as we approach one of the most significant events for our association – International Women’s Day (IWD) on the 26th of March.

The theme for this years’ celebration is Accelerate Action: and our sub theme is ; Amplifying the Voice of the Rural Woman.”

The general manager, ITV, Abiodun Mudasiru, urged members to shun fake news.

“As members of the press, we should shun fake news knowing the importance of our profession to the country.

“Always make sure that you’re accurate in our reportage and shun reports that can divide us, but that doesn’t mean we should not question authority.”

He pledged that they will always support NAWOJ FCT activities with reports and airtime.

The chairperson appealed that the ITV management should make work load less for female journalists on NAWOJ Congress day to enable them to attend meetings.

