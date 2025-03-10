New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
IWD: NAS Calls For Adequate Protection For Women

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD), the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, has called for adequate protection for women.

In a statement signed by the NAS Capn, Dr Joseph Oteri, the Association maintained that women’s universal entitlement to equality, dignity, and freedom is non-negotiable and aligns with the IWD 2025 theme—”Accelerate Action.”

NAS pointed out that while many countries have implemented robust frameworks to protect women’s rights, Nigerian women often face systemic barriers that are less prevalent elsewhere.

Oteri said: “For instance, the prevalence of child marriage and maternal mortality rates in Nigeria are higher than global averages, indicating a need for targeted interventions.”

NAS argued that while global strides have been made toward gender equality, Nigerian women, especially, continue to face unique challenges that hinder their full participation in society.

According to the Association, a significant number of Nigerian women experience gender-based violence, including domestic abuse and sexual assault.

