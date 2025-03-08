IWD: NAOWA Distributes Foods Items To Widows Of Fallen Heroes

Share

As women all over the world celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association ( NAOWA), has distributed food items to the widows of soldiers killed in the fight of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking at the occasion to mark this year’s IWD at the NAOWA secretariat, Maimalari cantonment, Mauduguri on Saturday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna said the gesture which was part of activities lined up for the International Women’s Day, was to show widows of the fallen heros that the Nigerian Army is still with them.

“Every man is born of women, and there is need for us to support them; they are our mother, sisters, daughters and wives.

“Today, we are here to celebrate our women who have excelled in their field of endeavours”, the GOC said.

Haruna assured that the Nigerian Army will join hands with other stakeholders to promote gender equality and fight Gender Based violence and other crimes against women.

He said the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olafemi, is committed to ensuring women are safe to carry out their duties.

Earlier in her welcome address, the President 7 Division chapter of NAOWA, Aisha Haruna said every 8th March is set up to celebrate and honour women and fight against GBV, rape, stereotypes and marginalization against women.

Represented by Caroline Yusuf, she said, “this year’s theme of International Women’s Day, accelerating action is apt as it gives stakeholders the opportunity to put more efforts in fighting GBV and other violence against women.”

She called on the men to support their wives, sisters, mothers and daughters to ensure gender equality and fight against GBV.

