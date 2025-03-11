IWD: NAOWA Distributes Food Items To Widows Of Fallen Heros

Share

As women all over the world celebrate International Women’s Day, the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), has distributed food items to the widows soldiers killed fighting Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking at the occasion to mark International Women’s Day at the NAOWA secretariat, Maimalari cantonment, Mauduguri on Saturday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna said the gesture which part of activities line up for the International Women’s Day, was to show to the widows of the fallen heros that the Nigerian Army is still with them.

He said: “Every man is born of women and there is need for us to support them, they are our mother, sisters, daughters and wives. “Today, we are here to celebrate our women who have excel in their field of endeavours.”

Haruna assured that Nigerian Army will join hands with other stakeholders to promote gender equality and fight Gender Based violence and other crimes against women.

He said the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olafemi Oluyede, is committed to ensuring women are safe to carry out their duties, stressing that women and children are most insurgency and other crisis.

He added: “We hereby join hands with the rest of the world to celebrate our women add our voices to the gender equality, GVV and crimes against women.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the President 7 Division chapter of NAOWA, Mrs Aisha Haruna said every 8th Narch was set up to celebrate and hounor women and fight against GBV, rape, stereotypes and marginalization against women.

