IWD: NAOWA Carries Out Humanitarian Initiatives In A’Ibom

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, on Saturday marked this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with a series of initiatives reaffirming its commitment to supporting military families and promoting women’s well-being.

A press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Sunday by Adebowale David Adejimi, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, said the Zonal Coordinator, Anne Omoh Tawasimi undertook a visit to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital’s maternity ward where she presented essential maternity supplies to Nse Obong Nkietma, the wife of Sergeant Nkietma Asuquo serving in 29 Battalion Port Harcourt who had recently given birth to quadruplets and also extended her generosity to other new mothers in the ward as well.

The event was witnessed by Brigadier General Alexander Tawasimi, Commander 2 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 4 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, and other officers.

The statement further highlighted that Tawasimi also spearheaded a cancer awareness campaign at 6 Battalion, Ibagwa, on a crucial initiative aimed to educate women, particularly within military communities, about breast and cervical cancer, emphasizing early detection and prevention strategies.

“The campaign incorporated informative health talks by medical professionals, free screenings, and interactive sessions focused on maintaining healthy lifestyles to minimize cancer risks.

“This proactive approach to women’s health directly complemented the earlier display of humanitarian support.

“Furthermore, a special lecture series was organized at 6 Battalion on March 8th, culminating the IWD commemorations.

“This series addressed the multifaceted roles of women in nation-building, highlighting the importance of self-care, personal development, and achieving a work-life balance.”

The interactive lectures encouraged participants to share experiences and gain insights into improving their health, careers, and personal lives, offering a holistic approach to women’s empowerment.

Reflecting on the week’s activities, Tawasimi emphasized the vital role of empowering women through education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in driving national progress.

She reiterated NAOWA’s dedication to providing healthcare initiatives, educational opportunities, and humanitarian services, underlining that the association’s efforts are not merely celebratory but actively work to support women in all aspects of their lives.

The IWD events concluded with expressions of gratitude from participants, highlighting the significant impact of NAOWA’s support. The combination of material aid, life-saving health awareness, and empowering lectures created a lasting impression on the women who attended, demonstrating the effectiveness of NAOWA’s comprehensive approach to women’s empowerment.

