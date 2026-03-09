New Telegraph

March 9, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. IWD: My Daughters…

IWD: My Daughters Are My Greatest Investments – Otedola

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has marked the occasion by celebrating his daughters, describing them as his “greatest investments”.

In a social media post on Sunday, March 8, Otedola shared a family photo featuring himself alongside his daughters, Florence, Temi, and Tolani, all dressed up.

READ ALSO

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Capturing the post, Otedola referred to his daughters as both his most valuable assets and his guardian angels.
“My greatest investments are my 3 daughters, who make me proud every day. Happy International Women’s Day, my angels,” he wrote.

</div

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Ote💲 (@femiotedola)

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Afe Babalola, Interior Minister, Sanwo-Olu, Lawal, Uzodinma, Others For London Award
Read Next

Petrol Hits ₦1,175/Litre As Dangote Refinery Implements Third Weekly Price Hike