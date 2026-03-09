IWD: My Daughters Are My Greatest Investments – Otedola

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has marked the occasion by celebrating his daughters, describing them as his “greatest investments”.
In a social media post on Sunday, March 8, Otedola shared a family photo featuring himself alongside his daughters, Florence, Temi, and Tolani, all dressed up.
Capturing the post, Otedola referred to his daughters as both his most valuable assets and his guardian angels.
“My greatest investments are my 3 daughters, who make me proud every day. Happy International Women’s Day, my angels,” he wrote.
