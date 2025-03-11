IWD: Merck Foundation, African First Ladies Back Women, Girls Empowerment

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany and African First Ladies have reaffirmed their commitment to empowering women and girls through impactful development programmes.

Chief Executive Officer, Merck Foundation, Sen. Rasha Kelej, noted that together with the First Ladies, it has been a 13-year legacy of empowering women and girls, transforming lives across Africa from breaking the stigma around infertility to advancing education and healthcare.

Kelej who has won “One of the Most Influential African Women”recognition and award for six consecutive years;

2019 to 2024, disclosed that through the “Educating Linda” programme, over 700 girls from over 11 African countries including Nigeria, were awarded scholarships to continue their education and many more empowered with learning materials.”

