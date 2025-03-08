IWD: Mbah Celebrates Women’s Remarkable Contributions

Share

On the occasion of 2025 International Women’s Day, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has celebrated the resilience and remarkable contributions of women, describing them as entrepreneurs, caregivers, innovators and leaders who shape the communities and drive progress every day.

Taking to his verified X page and Instagram handles, @PNMbah, Governor Mbah stated that his administration had placed women in key leadership positions, not as a favour, but because it believed in their abilities and the transformative impact of their leadership.

He wrote: “Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and remarkable contributions of women across all spheres of life. Women are entrepreneurs, caregivers, innovators, and leaders, shaping our communities and driving progress every day.

“This year’s theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ reminds us that gender equality is not just a moral duty; it is an economic and social necessity. When we invest in women, we create stronger economies, more inclusive societies, and a better future for all.

“In Enugu, our administration is committed to all-inclusive governance, ensuring that women have a seat at the table and opportunities to thrive.

“We have placed women in key leadership positions, not as a favour, but because we believe in their abilities and the transformative impact of their leadership.

“To every woman and girl: You are powerful, capable, and deserving of every opportunity to succeed.

“To our men: Gender equality is not a fight against men—it is a fight for progress. We need you as allies in building a fairer society.

“Let us commit to investing in women every day—through policies, education, economic empowerment, and breaking barriers that hold them back.

“Together, we’ll create a future where no woman or girl is left behind”, he stated.

