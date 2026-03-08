IWD: LP Calls For Women Inclusion In Decision-Making

Labour Party (LP) has called for stronger legislative and policy measures that will deepen women’s inclusion in the nation’s governance and decision-making process.

Interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a message to mark 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), Nigeria can only reach its full potential when the voices, talents, and leadership of women are fully represented and respected in every sphere of national life.

Senator Usman said the empowerment was the cause she pursued with great passion and commitment during her time in the Nigerian Senate.

She commended the Nigerian women and their counterparts across the world, for their resilient and hard work.