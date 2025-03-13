IWD: LCCI VP Advises Professional Women To Join Private Sector Group

Share

Vice President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)/ Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FAE Limited, Princess Funlayo Bakare Okeowo, has decried the wider gap of women empowerment in the country, saying it is estimated that closing the gender gap could give the global economy a $7 trillion.

Specifically, she said that it was time for professional women to join the private sector groups to brush up their career jobs and close up the gap on women empowerment in order to bring prosperity and growth to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Bakare Okeowo stated this during a webinar organised by Lagos Business School (LBS) Women In Leadership Club in Lagos recently as part of marking the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) in Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Accelerate Action,’ the renowned entrepreneur explained that investing in women’s economic empowerment set a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth.

According to her, women make enormous contributions to economies, whether in businesses, on farms, as entrepreneurs or employees, or by doing unpaid care work at home.

While advocating for women to join private sector group, the LCCI VP said: “I will also want to mention this to you that as an entrepreneur, you need to join lots of associations, like LCCI. I am the Vice President there.

So joining us is not the most important thing but, we have various sectoral groups. “I think we have about 36 sectoral groups that is relevant to your professions.

If you are an accountant, you are a lawyer, you need to join the professional service group. If you are an engineer, you need to join the engineering group.

“If you are an industrialist, you need to join the industrial sector, so that whenever funds are coming in or whenever training in your relevant fields that is where that idea will first come in.

“There is Institute of Directors (IoD) too, there is (Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), if you have factory. “Although that one is not automatic you will not be admitted if you don’t have a physical factory.

You can also join NACCIMA, Nigeran Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Management too to brush yourself up.”

Speaking on women’s empowerment, Bakare Okeowo stated that “when more women work together, economies grow. Women’s economic empowerment increases economic diversification and income equality for shared prosperity, it is estimated that closing the gender gap could give the global economy a $7 trillion.”

She added: “Companies greatly benefit from increasing employment and leadership opportunities for women, which is shown to increase organisational effectiveness and growth.

“It is estimated that companies with three or more women in senior management functions score higher in all dimensions of organisational performance.

“In total, over 70 per cent of FAE Limited’s staff are women, making it a company that actively champions female employment in the workplace.”

Talking about STEM, FAE Limited boss explained that “celebrating International Women’s Day at work isn’t enough to make your organisation a fertile place for women to grow in their careers.

“Women need access to continuous leadership development and professional growth opportunities to thrive in leadership positions. This includes formal training programs, leadership workshops, and executive coaching.

“According to a 2023 Mackenzie report, women make up just 28 per cent of senior management roles globally.”

