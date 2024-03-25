IWD: Law Firm Advocates Gender Responsiveness, Flexibility At Workplace

A business law firm, G. Elias, has stressed the need to be gender responsive, flexible and integrate other aspects of life into work life. The law firm offered the suggestion through the Executive Director, Centre for Health Ethics Law and Development, Professor Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, during its annual #SheBlooms Programme, which was held via a webinar, in commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD). According to Professor Onyemelukwe, “Everybody deserves to sit at the table, including the women and to strike a balance.

Organisations need to be gender responsive, flexible and integrate other aspects of life into work life”. The webinar which is aimed at fostering collaboration and inclusion in the workplace, is equally intended to champion the conversation around the importance of equity and inclusion for young girls. The event tagged, ‘Fostering Equality, Collaboration, and Inclusion in the Workplace’ provided insights on how organisations can promote a more equitable, collaborative and inclusive workplace with practical strategies for individuals and organisations striving to create a level playing field for women and empower them to reach their full potential.

While the event lasted, the law firm paid a visit to Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School, Lagos, to engage and inspire young minds, regardless of gender, on how they can pursue their chosen career paths and effect positive change in the world. The initiative, according to the organisation, is intended to instil the values of equality, collaboration, and inclusion from a foundational level, and foster a more just and equitable future for generations to come. In her speech, the Chief Operating Officer, G. Elias, Nana Winful-Dare, said: “At G. Elias, we are passionate about female professionals in the workplace reaching their full potential. “We are also committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion within our organisation and across the communities we serve.

“To inspire and support the women, we commenced the #SheBlooms programme last year to celebrate International Women’s Day. “Through the #SheBlooms programme, we aim to celebrate the achievements of women, empower them to reach their full potential, and pave the way for a more equitable future for all”. The webinar brought together prominent female leaders including Director, Legal and Operations-International, Andela Shola Osinubi, who urged organisation leaders to support the women more and have a structural mentorship.

Osinubi equally urged the female gender to belong in affinity groups to discuss pain points. Equally present is the Founder and Director of Studies, SLB Academy, Olubusola Ajala, alongside other professionals, to engage the female professionals, providing valuable insights and practical approaches for them to navigate their careers and achieve their full potential.