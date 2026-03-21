IWD: Lagos Club Hosts Women, Young Ladies To Mark Event

Western International Club, Lagos has hosted women and young ladies to a memorable evening of celebration in the Onipanu area of the state to mark this years International Women’s Day.

In her remarks at the well attended, President of the club, Mrs. Omoshalewa Idowu said that the event was put together to provide an opportunity to celebrate women just as it is also to recognise their value in society.

Idowu emphasised the need for the world to continually acknowledge the importance of women, noting that such occasions should never go uncelebrated, adding, “We are happy to have organised this event. We believe that women are valuable and will continue to celebrate them at every opportunity.

“Women make society vibrant and should be accorded their deserved honour by men and the society at large. “The theme of this year’s edition, ‘Give To Gain,’ is very apt. It shows that whatever the world invests in women will ultimately yield positive returns. We cannot afford to relegate women and girls in our world.

“A big thank you to all the phenomenal women who made this day special. We are proud to celebrate you. Cheers to the amazing women who make Western International Club, Lagos, unstoppable,” she said. The event featured a blend of fun, empowerment and celebration, with comedy sketches that kept participants entertained throughout the evening.

There were also emotional and inspiring stories of resilient women, which deeply resonated with attendees. Other highlights included contests and various side attractions, all contributing to an engaging and memorable experience for the participants.