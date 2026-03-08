IWD: Lagos APC Celebrates Women, Reaffirms Commitment To Empowerment

As Nigerians joined the rest of the global community on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its resolve to continue supporting policies that promote women’s participation in governance, strengthen economic opportunities for them, and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to achieve her dreams.

“The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) proudly joins the global community in celebrating women across the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Today, we salute the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of women to the growth and development of our society. Women remain the backbone of families, communities, and the economy, playing vital roles in shaping a prosperous and inclusive Lagos.

“As a progressive party, the Lagos APC is proud of the deliberate policies and sustained efforts of successive APC-led administrations in Lagos State aimed at empowering women and expanding opportunities for them to thrive.

“Over the years, our government has implemented programmes and reforms designed to promote gender inclusion, protect women’s rights, and encourage their participation in governance and economic development.

“On this International Women’s Day, the Lagos APC reaffirms its resolve to continue supporting policies that promote women’s participation in governance, strengthen economic opportunities for women, and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to achieve her dreams,” it added.

APC said Lagos had, in the area of governance and leadership, consistently maintained one of the highest levels of female representation in public service, with women serving as commissioners, permanent secretaries, legislators, special advisers, heads of key government agencies, and High Court judges, noting that this reflected the party’s belief that inclusive leadership strengthens governance and policy outcomes.

“Economically, APC-led governments in Lagos have supported thousands of women entrepreneurs, traders, and artisans through targeted empowerment initiatives, access to microcredit schemes, capacity-building programmes, and cooperative support structures.

“Women across markets, small businesses, and creative industries have benefited from these interventions, strengthening household incomes and boosting the state’s economy.

“In the area of social protection and welfare, Lagos has continued to implement policies that protect women from abuse, expand access to healthcare, and promote girl-child education.

“Through various social intervention programmes, vulnerable women and families have received support to improve their livelihoods and wellbeing.

“Additionally, women in agriculture, technology, education, and the creative economy have continued to benefit from government-backed training programmes, grants, and innovation support initiatives designed to unlock their full potential and encourage enterprise.

“These achievements demonstrate the APC’s enduring commitment to gender inclusion and women’s empowerment as a critical pillar of sustainable development.

“To every woman across Lagos State and Nigeria, we celebrate your courage, resilience, and outstanding contributions to our society. Your role in building stronger families, communities, and institutions remains invaluable. Happy International Women’s Day,” it concluded.