IWD: Lady Obareki Empowers 50 Vulnerable Women

The Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, has doled out cash and wrappers for the empowerment of 50 vulnerable women during a Thanksgiving service to end the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

At the thanksgiving service to commemorate the 2026 IWD, with the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls”, which took place at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Oron Road, Uyo, Lady Obareki was honoured with an Emerging Matriarch Award in recognition of her graceful rise into leadership and for preserving the legacy of Pastor Patience Umo Eno with strength, dignity and compassion.

In her remarks, Lady Obareki said the thanksgiving service by Akwa Ibom woman was necessary, after weeks of traversing the 31 Local Government Areas on a sensitisation tour on civic responsibilities which ended successfully on Friday, expressing gratitude to God for His faithfulness throughout the tour and Governor Umo Eno, for providing an enabling environment and sustained support for programmes that promote the welfare and empowerment of women.

Lady Obareki thanked the Deputy Governor, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, for her strength and commitment to advancing women-related initiatives, members of the delegation who joined the tour while applauding Akwa Ibom women for their remarkable participation in the International Women’s Day rally which was attended by the First Lady of the Nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a large delegation of women from all parts of the country.

She particularly appreciated the women for their support of the Governor and for the endorsement of the President, Senate President and Governor for another term in office, relaying Senator Tinubu’s commendation over their orderly conduct during the event.

Also speaking, the state Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, noted that women were created equal with their male counterparts, and therefore deserve equal rights and opportunities, stressing that when women are accorded their rightful place, it fosters peace, justice, and mutual understanding in society.

She urged women to arise and take positive action, recalling historical moments such as the Ikot Abasi Women’s Riot, where the women stood up to defend their rights, an action that contributed to the global recognition of women’s rights.

Senator Eyakenyi also referenced the Beijing Declaration of 1995 on gender equality, which advocated increased political participation and economic empowerment for women, noting that the administration of Governor Umo Eno has demonstrated commitment to these principles through policies promoting women’s inclusion in governance and empowerment initiatives such as the ARISE Cooperative Scheme.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Inibehe Etukudo, said the thanksgiving by the women was expedient following the safety and smooth movement to all the local government areas visited. She appreciated the women stakeholders for their support in mobilising their women to participate in the sensitisation tour and the endorsement rally.

In a sermon, the Uyo Area Superintendent of The Apostolic Church Nigeria and Chairman of the International Christian Worship Centre, Apostle Ime George, drawing his message from Numbers chapter 27, verses 1–11, emphasised the biblical foundation for justice and fairness toward women, whom he stressed are not slaves but instruments of honour, dignity, value, and autonomy, created in the image and likeness of God as joint heirs with men.

According to him, both men and women are deserving of the protection of their rights to inheritance and freedom from exploitation and sexual violence, urging society to move beyond mere rhetoric and take concrete actions that guarantee justice and equal rights for women and girls.

The event featured thanksgiving sessions of dance and praises, as well as song renditions by the ARISE Women’s Choir, the church choirs, and the praise team.