IWD: Kwara Senator Seeks Women Participation In Governance

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day, Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, has called for the increased participation of women in politics and decision-making at all levels.

In a statement issued to mark the occasion, Mustapha praised the resilience, intellect, and dedication of Nigerian women, particularly those in his Kwara Central Senatorial District, for their contributions to governance and community development.

He emphasized the critical role women play in shaping society and stressed the need for inclusive policies that empower them to thrive.

” This year’s theme, Accelerate Action, highlights the urgent need to recognize that gender equity is not just a slogan- it is a necessity for national progress. Women have consistently demonstrated competence and excellence across all sectors, and it is imperative that we create more opportunities for them to lead,” he said.

Mustapha, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services and Rural Development, called for the mainstreaming of gender equality in public policies.

He advocated a deliberate action to break barriers that hinder women from attaining leadership positions.

The legislator urged both the government and private sector to intensify efforts toward building a more inclusive society.

He stressed the need for concrete steps to accelerate gender parity, ensuring that women are not just participants but key decision-makers in governance.

Mustapha, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women, noting that a significant number of women benefited from his recent billions of naira empowerment program aimed at improving their economic and social well-being.

“Women’s empowerment remains a priority for me. I will continue to support programmes that directly impact their lives and uplift their communities,” he pledged.

Mustapha implored governments and policymakers to foster an equitable society where women are given the platform to thrive, lead, and drive sustainable development.

