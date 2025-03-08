IWD: Kwara Lauds Women’s Resilience, Creativity

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated women in Kwara State and across the world for their resilience, creativity, and the joy they bring to every space they occupy.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Governor said: “Women are critical stakeholders in our society and in our quest for sustainable development.

“They play important roles in development, social cohesion, and progress.

“Our administration recognises this, and we have continued to promote initiatives, policies, and legislations that protect the rights of women and offer equitable opportunities.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is Accelerate Action. I believe we have measured up to this in Kwara and will do more. From making history with our female majority cabinet in 2019, we now have a pathfinder law that guarantees at least 35 percent affirmative action for every government appointment.

“We also enacted the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, ensuring a safer environment for our girls and women and every other person.

“We have, among other things, keyed into the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme to get more girls enrolled in school and make their learning journey an exciting experience.

“On this special day, I recommit myself to empowering our women and creating more opportunities for them to thrive.”

