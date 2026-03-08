IWD: Kalu Urges Greater Investment In Women For National Growth

As the world marks International Women’s Day 2026, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for increased investment in women as a strategic pathway to national development and inclusive growth.

International Women’s Day 2026, observed on March 8, is themed “Give to Gain,” which underscores the importance of investing in women through access to resources, quality education, and leadership opportunities in order to build a stronger and more equitable society.

In a statement to commemorate the global event, the Deputy Speaker said the theme reinforces the long-standing truth that empowering women yields far-reaching benefits for nations.

According to him, societies thrive economically, socially, and politically when women are given the tools and opportunities to succeed.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated his strong commitment to gender equity and women’s empowerment, noting that his legislative actions reflect that conviction.

He recalled that he and his colleagues sponsored the Special Seats for Women Bill, a legislative proposal designed to enhance women’s representation in Nigeria’s political and decision-making structures.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for demonstrating commitment to gender inclusion and women’s empowerment through the appointment of women to key positions within his administration and through various initiatives.

The Deputy Speaker noted that such steps signal a progressive shift toward a more inclusive governance structure that recognizes the contributions and leadership capacity of Nigerian women.

Kalu assured that the National Assembly remains committed to supporting legislative reforms and policies that promote gender equality, expand opportunities for women, and remove structural barriers limiting their participation in politics, governance, and economic life.

He therefore urged stakeholders across government, the private sector, and civil society to work collaboratively to ensure that investments in women translate into tangible progress for the nation.