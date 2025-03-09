IWD: Joeboy Hangs Out With Female Fans

Share

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Joseph Akinwale, better known as Joeboy has treated his female fans to a date to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the world marked the International Women’s Day on March 8, a day set aside to celebrate women specially for their achievements, recognize their rights and challenges.

Taking to his X page, the singer reveaked that he would be marking the day by taking some of his female fans out on a date.

READ ALSO:

Keeping to his promise, Joeboy was seen spending time with some of his fans.

He wrote; “In the spirit of international women’s day, I want to take a few of my female fans for a treat. Our women deserve all the love.”

A viral video shows them having fun as they took photos with the celebrity musician.

Watch video with link;

https://x.com/albumtalkshq/status/1898449228759699546?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

