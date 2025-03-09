IWD: Joeboy Hangs Out With Female Fans

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Joseph Akinwale, better known as Joeboy has treated his female fans to a date to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the world marked the International Women’s Day on March 8, a day set aside to celebrate women specially for their achievements, recognize their rights and challenges.
Taking to his X page, the singer reveaked that he would be marking the day by taking some of his female fans out on a date.
READ ALSO:
- My childhood struggle inspired my foundation –Joeboy.
- Joeboy Set to Electrify Ibadan At Premier Blockparty
- Why Women Not Treated Properly In Africa’ – Joeboy
Keeping to his promise, Joeboy was seen spending time with some of his fans.
He wrote; “In the spirit of international women’s day, I want to take a few of my female fans for a treat. Our women deserve all the love.”
A viral video shows them having fun as they took photos with the celebrity musician.
Watch video with link;
https://x.com/albumtalkshq/status/1898449228759699546?s=46