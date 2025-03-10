IWD: IRIAD Decries Women Marginalisation In Politics

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), has raised deep concerns over the continued marginalisation of Nigerian women in politics, the rising cases of femicide and gender based violence in the country.

A statement signed by the Director IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Hamman-Obels, regretted that despite some advancements, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to face significant challenges mostly stemming from structural and cultural barriers.

She said: “Women constitute nearly half of the population, yet they are severely marginalized in political leadership.

The 2023 general elections witnessed a poor number of elected female representatives, with women occupying less than 10% of parliamentary seats at both the national and state levels. This stems from deep-rooted structural and cultural barriers.

“Additionally, there has been a troubling increase in femicide and other gender-based violence cases in the country, with over 20 cases recorded in less than three months.

“This underscores the need for stronger legal frameworks and more effective prosecution.

“IRIAD highlights the case of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a stark example of gender discrimination and stigmatization faced by female politicians in Nigeria.

“Established as a global holiday by the United Nations in 1977, IWD serves as a poignant reminder of the strides made and the persistent challenges in achieving comprehensive gender equity.

“This year’s theme, For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment, is a call to action for ensuring equal rights, power, and opportunities for all, envisioning a feminist future where no one is left behind.

“As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive global policy framework for women’s rights, IRIAD emphasizes the urgent need to accelerate efforts toward achieving gender equity and empowering women and girls worldwide.

“IRIAD reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through civic education, research, and advocacy to promote their active and meaningful participation in governance and society.

“The organization believes that a truly democratic system is inclusive, participatory, and representative of all citizens and that strengthening democracy requires concerted efforts to eliminate the barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing opportunities.”

While calling on government and policy makers to enact and enforce laws and policies that promotes gender equity, IRIAD urged political parties to commit to internal reforms that support female candidates, even as the organisation urged relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts in promoting women’s and girls’ rights and advancing gender equity.

“The government and policymakers should Educational institutions should prioritize curricula and programs that promote gender equity. The media and civil society organizations should actively promote positive and empowering images of women while challenging gender stereotypes.

“All citizens should actively challenge gender stereotypes, reject discriminatory practices, and promote environments where women and girls can thrive, with men especially supporting gender inclusion in daily life.

“By working together, we can create a more equitable and inclusive society where women and girls are empowered to reach their full potential and have their rights upheld. IRIAD celebrates the resilience, strength, and achievements of women across Nigeria and beyond while recognizing that there is still much work to be done.”

