IWD: Invest In Women Devt – NAWOJ Tells Niger Gov

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Niger State chapter on Friday called on the state government to dedicate resources and create an enabling environment for women to progress as well as to contribute to the growth and Development of the nation.

According to a statement co-signed by the State Chairperson, Rabi Sarki Bello and state Secretary, Rita Durumi, the Association urges the government to create more programmes and policies that support women’s development.

As the world celebrates the 2024 International Women’s Day (IDW) with the theme COUNTY HER IN: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment, NAWOJ Niger state wants the state government to employ an appreciable number of females in the civil service.

According to the statement, “Women are problem solvers in their families, communities, and the society at large, despite the numerous challenges confronting them.

“This means that women can contribute their quotas in national development if given the opportunity and necessary support”.

Furthermore, the Association while celebrating women in the state, urge them to remain strong and continue to strive towards getting better.