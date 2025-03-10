IWD Industry Leaders, Innovators, Dudu Plugs Make Case For Gender Equality

Share

Leaders from different sectors ranging from tech, agriculture, media, creative industry and Duduplugs US have called for gender equality in the creative industry and other sectors by giving women more leadership roles.

The leaders spoke at the Women Movers Summit 2025 (WMS2025) in Lagos recently at the Nike Art Gallery with the theme “Young Changemakers: Accelerating Gender Equality, Creative Economy, and Talent for Sustainable Futures.’

The event preceded the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) scheduled for March 10–21 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The summit organised by the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative, CYCDI, in partnership with Duduplugs USA, had in attendance young changemakers, industry leaders, and innovators from different sectors.

It focused on the need to accelerate gender equality, foster the creative economy, and empower young talent for a sustainable future.

While speaking on the impact of the summit on womenfolk, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO and Project Director of CYCDI, Foluke Michael, said it was to serve as a catalyst for change in the creative industry.

She said: “Today, we stand at the intersection of innovation, collaboration, and opportunity, ready to unlock new possibilities for women and youth across industries.”

