IWD: Important Reasons Women Need To Be Celebrated

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually on March 8, is a global occasion dedicated to recognizing the achievements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

It serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender equality, shed light on the challenges and struggles women continue to face, and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable world.

International Women’s Day is also about celebrating what makes being a woman so special, and this year New Telegraph is set to reel out different reasons why women should be celebrated across diverse.

Observed since the early 1900s, IWD has grown into a powerful movement for women’s rights and empowerment across the globe. “Today, International Women’s Day is a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy, and action for the fight of gender equality.

Women are the foundation of society; from nurturing families and supporting communities to driving innovation and leading industries, their impact is immeasurable.

However, despite their invaluable contributions to society and the world at large, women have historically encountered barriers and inequalities in all spheres.

There are a whole lot of reasons and countless purposes for us to celebrate women and the women figure in our lives, irrespective of the position they hold.

As mothers or wives, Sisters or Daughters, women’s role in the communities, societies and the nations of the world is unmeasurable, they make the world a better place.

Hosting an imaginative and engaging experience that is aligned with meaning and one that honours the power, beauty, and resilience of women is one of the ways to celebrate the uniqueness of women on this global event.

7 Important Reasons Women Need To Be Celebrated

International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

Here are five cogent reasons why we need to celebrate and continue celebrating women in our lives, not only on International Women’s Day (IWD) but every other day.

1. Acknowledging Women’s Contributions

Women have played crucial roles in our everyday lives, which cut across science, politics, business, healthcare, sports, and the arts.

Notably, Nigerian women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dora Akunyili, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Ameyo Adadevoh have made history through their courage, leadership, and innovation in making the world a better place for their fellow women.

Celebrating women on this special occasion of International Women’s Day ensures that their contributions are recognized and remembered, celebrated and told to inspire future generations.

2. Empowering Future Generations

It is important to celebrate women, especially those who have done extraordinary things in the men’s dominated world, fighting to see that the future of a girl child is seen, valued and held in high esteem.

When we join the rest of the world to celebrate women, not just on International Women’s Day (IWD), we are sending a powerful message to young girls that their dreams are valid and achievable.

Highlighting female role models in the past or present generation making waves in their respective fields such as Ibukun Awosika who dominated the tech world as a woman, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African woman to lead the World Health Organisation (WTO) for two term, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti who fought for the rights of fellow women in Abeokuta and save future generations from illegal taxation, Funlorunsho Alakija who also dominated the oil and gas industry and was once the richest woman in Africa and many more encourages young women to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated fields, break stereotypes, and strive for excellence

3. Advocating Gender Equality

The International Women’s Day (IWD) movement is solely dependent on equality between the male and female gender. This global celebration is designed to recognise women’s impact on the global stage and their achievements without regard to national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

Despite progress, gender inequality persists in many areas, including wage gaps, educational opportunities, and non-representation in leadership roles.

However, celebrating women helps raise awareness about these issues, fostering conversations that lead to meaningful change and policy reforms.

Providing women equal opportunities to their male counterparts is a step in creating workplaces where women not just survive but thrive, and it is crucial that we include women’s voices in places where decisions are being made.

4. Recognizing Women’s Resilience

Women have continuously shown resilience in the face of challenges. From balancing family and careers to advocating for human rights, their perseverance is admirable.

Honouring their struggles and triumphs helps create a society that values and supports women’s efforts.

5. Strengthening Communities, Economies

Women contribute significantly to the economy as entrepreneurs, workers, and leaders. Studies have shown that empowering women leads to stronger economies, reduced poverty, and improved overall societal well-being.

Celebrating women highlights their economic influence and the need to invest in their success.

6. Promoting Inclusivity And Diversity

A society that celebrates women fosters inclusivity, diversity and possibility as they set out for change because women as leaders have done immeasurable in their respective fields.

Gender diversity in the workplace generally leads to creativity, transformation, and adaptability to change. Female researchers in male-dominated fields contribute novel insights and discoveries that advance the science industry.

Recognizing women from different backgrounds, races, cultures, and professions ensures that all voices are heard and valued. This inclusivity leads to a more equitable and progressive world.

7. Honoring Women’s Role In Families And Society

Women are not only responsible for the physical well-being of their families but also for their emotional progress, guidance, and mental health in the home.

They are the ones who instill values, teach morals, and shape the character of the next generation. “A woman often takes on multiple roles as caregivers, educators, and community builders.

Women are often the backbone of families, providing care, support, and nurturing to their children and families. They also play a vital role in community building.

Their nurturing nature and ability to juggle responsibilities make them the heart of families and societies.

Celebrating them acknowledges their sacrifices and unwavering dedication to the well-being of others.

Conclusion

Celebrating women is not just about one day or a specific event, it is about fostering a culture of appreciation, respect, and equality.

Women can also be celebrated by recognizing their achievements, advocating for their rights, and supporting their ambitions. By doing this, we are contributing to a more just and balanced world.

Women’s contributions are immeasurable, and by celebrating them, we acknowledge their role in shaping a better future for all.

These movements demonstrate the power of collective action to drive social change and advance gender equality.

International Women’s Day catalyses change by raising awareness, fostering dialogue and advocating for policy reforms. It empowers women to strive for a more inclusive society.

