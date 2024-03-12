IWD: i-invest champions women’s financial empowerment

As part of activities it organised to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024, i-invest, the financial services app powered by Parthian Partners, hosted the #VioletsForHer Women’s Day event, with the theme, “Women & Money: Unlock Your Financial Power!” According to a press release, beyond raising awareness, the event actively equipped women with the tools and knowledge to build financial resilience and navigate today’s unpredictable economic climate. Delivering the opening remarks, Chief Operating Officer of i-invest, Tobi Olusoga, emphasised the company’s commitment to empowering women.

“This event,” Olusoga stated, “is a testament to i-invest’s dedication to empowering women through financial education and access to innovative savings solutions. We firmly believe that by equipping women with the necessary tools and knowledge, we can foster greater financial independence and empowerment.” The event featured prominent figures in the financial industry as keynote speakers. Certified Trainer and Coach Habiba Balogun, Mary Akpobome, Chief Operating Officer at Imperium Capital Partners, and Sola Adesakin, a Finance Coach and founder of Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited, shared valuable insights and expertise on the critical importance of financial empowerment for women.