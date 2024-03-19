IWD: How Reps Celebrated Nigerian Women

On March 18, the House of Representatives rolled out drums at the National Assembly to celebrate women as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day. PHILIP NYAM reports

Last Friday, members of the House of Representatives joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day at the New National Assembly Library. The event, organised by the House of Representatives, was supported by the Norwegian Embassy, Neveah Limited, UN Women and the Canadian government. To commemorate the day, the Office of the Speaker spearheaded the event attended by several female lawmakers, international bodies and the diplomatic community, actresses, civil society and advocacy organisations, women groups and representatives of the private sector.

The First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, was represented by Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, wife of the Senate President. Others who graced the event include the wife of the Speaker, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abbas; House Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga and chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara. Others are chairman, House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe; chairman, House Committee on Women in Parliament, Hon. Fatiman Talba and chairperson of the Commonwealth Women in Parliament (CWP), Africa Region, Hon. Zainab Gimba. Also in attendance were the Dean Emeritus, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo; former Country Director, ActionAid, Ene Obi; Head of Cooperation, Government of Canada, Djifa Ahado; Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Elsie Attafuah and CEO of Neveah, Ibidapo Lawal, among others.

Abbas’s declaration

Representatives is doing to advance the cause of women in the country, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, in his address, said the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration was in tune with the agenda of the House on women. His words: “The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and the United Nations’ year 2024 theme ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ resonated deeply with the ongoing global efforts to promote gender equality and empower women in all spheres of life.

The theme reminds us of the important contributions of women to our collective progress as a nation and our obligations of empowering women to participate more actively towards the well-being of our nation to achieve greater socioeconomic and political results. “As explicitly highlighted in our Legislative Agenda, improving women’s political representation and participation in Nigeria is essential for achieving a more inclusive, balanced, and democratic society.

While the participation of women in the political sphere has gradually increased over the years, it is still far from optimal. Therefore, this year’s campaign theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ aptly speaks to the need to take deliberate steps to open up more space for women in the business environment, agriculture, information and communications technology, governance and development. “Legislative reform is crucial to attaining these goals. Inclusion means ensuring that every woman and girl in Nigeria has access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and political representation. It is about dismantling the barriers that have historically sidelined women from decision-making and acknowledging their unique challenges.”

House agenda for women

The speaker noted that the House was desirous to see to the improvement of the standard of living of women and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against the female gender. He disclosed that the House had outlined in its legislative agenda, a robust programme for the women.

“The various legislative measures on inclusion outlined in our agenda arise from the recognition that investing in women is investing in both our present and our future. Women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria is pivotal for national development and sustainable economic growth. Data from the PWC show that Nigerian women account for 41 per cent of micro-business ownership in Nigeria, with 23 million female entrepreneurs operating within this segment.

This places Nigeria among the highest entrepreneurship rates globally. Also, in the formal sector, employment at the lower levels indicates an even 50-50 split in the workplace between men and women.” The speaker noted that greater economic empowerment of women in Nigeria will significantly contribute to national development by enhancing household incomes. According to him, empowered women are more likely to invest in their families’ health, education, and nutrition, improving future generations’ outcomes.

He added that by participating actively in the economy, women drive productivity and innovation, promoting diversity in the workforce and stimulating economic growth. “This empowerment not only benefits individual women but also has a multiplier effect, uplifting communities and the nation as a whole. As noted by the World Bank, the world could achieve a ‘gender dividend’ by closing gaps in lifetime labour earnings between women and men.

For instance, closing the gender gap in labour force participation could increase global GDP by $28 trillion by 2025. “For this reason, the House is committed to working with the executive to create an enabling environment that allows women access finances for investment, take on leadership roles, excel in their chosen careers, and actively participate in national policy-making and dialogue.

We acknowledge the need to take drastic and intentional steps to open up spaces for the inclusion of women in decision-making processes in different sectors so that the nation can reap the benefits of the overall empowerment of women. “Our Agenda outlines 12 actions to improve women’s political representation and participation.

These include re-introducing and supporting the Bill on temporary special seats for women in the Constitution amendment efforts of the 10th National Assembly; legislation to increase women’s representation in elective positions by creating special women-only seats in the Senate and House of Representatives and encouraging state Houses of Assembly to do the same; introducing electoral reforms to implement manda- How Reps celebrated Nigerian women tory requirements for political parties to have a certain percentage of female candidates and in party leadership structure; and passing the Gender Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOB) to ensure women are active and equal participants in Nigeria’s political and decision-making processes.

“These reform measures have been prioritised by the recently inaugurated House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu. Undoubtedly, we can achieve these milestones with the early commencement of the process and involvement of the Executive and State Houses of Assembly.”

Abbas called on all women groups and organisations to join the campaign and apply the needed pressure at all levels to ensure these reforms see the light of day. “You are invited to submit memoranda to the House of these and related issues to provide us with the necessary insights required to develop homegrown solutions to enhance women’s political participation. I have already mandated a comprehensive brief on comparative practices across Africa and the world to guide our deliberations,” he said.

The speaker assured his audience that the House will also work with political parties to provide legal backing to funding or subsidies specifically for female candidates to reduce the financial barriers to entry. He also said that the Electoral Act would be strengthened to penalise violence, intimidation and harassment against women in politics.

“Critically, I am leading an amend to the Police Act 2022 to ensure uniformity in the enlistment requirements for men and women; amend the rule that excludes married women from enlisting in the police and delete the regulation that provides that unmarried women may only marry after they have served in the police for three years subject to approval from a police commissioner.

“At the internal level, we are working to strengthen the women’s caucus in the House to better advocate for women-specific issues and mentor upcoming female politicians. My office has also launched the ‘Bridge Her Gap Initiative,’ a project to address the systemic gaps and inequalities faced by women and girls in Nigeria. In all these efforts, we shall collaborate with government agencies, civil societies and the private sector. t is only through collective action that we can overcome the structural barriers preventing women from realizing their full potential,” the speaker said.

Abduction of women

Abbas decried the renewed abduction of women and girls by bandits and insurgents across the country, saying that the criminality is negatively impacting educational advancement as well as the social and economic status of women. His words: “The heinous events of the past few days once more bring to the fore the challenge faced by women and girls in Nigeria.

The abduction and kidnapping of women in Borno and Kaduna states not only violate the rights and freedoms of the victims but also cast a long shadow over the security and well-being of women and the girl-child across our nation. “The implications of these kidnappings are profound, affecting not only the immediate victims but also undermining the educational, social, and economic advancements of women and girls in our communities.

Let me assure all Nigerians that the government of President Bola Tinubu is deeply committed to resolving this crisis. We are working tirelessly with security agencies, community leaders, and international partners to ensure the safe return of the abducted women and girls. The government is resolved to combat and prevent such acts of violence and has dedicated all necessary resources towards this end.”

Need for more women in parliament

In his remarks at the event, deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, advocated the reservation of seats in the parliaments as a deliberate move to ensure more participation of women in Nigerian politics. He bemoaned the poor statistics of women in politics in Nigeria, calling for deliberate efforts to change the narrative saying that the inclusion of women will help to unlock their immense potential and enable them to contribute more to national development.

He said: “We gather today to celebrate International Women’s Day and embark on a collective mission to break the metaphoric ‘glass ceiling’. This conference, themed “Inspire Inclusion,” serves as a clarion call for individuals, organisations, and all stakeholders to join hands and pave the path toward gender-inclusive governance.

“The need for diversity and inclusion, particularly in terms of increasing women’s representation in government, is not just a statistical exercise; it is a fundamental democratic principle. In a country like Nigeria where women and girls make up exactly 49.9 per cent of the population, harnessing the diverse voices, perspectives, and talents of this key demography is essential in shaping policies that reflect the needs of our society.

“Globally, women hold only 25.5 per cent of national parliament seats. Here in Nigeria, this figure is a mere four per cent and 3.6 per cent in the House of Representatives and Senate, respectively. These statistics paint a sobering picture and demand our urgent attention and concerted action. “We must, therefore, seek inspiration and guidance from the successes of other sister nations.

Rwanda, with a staggering 61.3 per cent of women in its lower house alone, stands as a beacon of hope on the African continent. “The accelerated growth in development experienced in the country demonstrates the catalytic effect of their policy on ‘seat reservations for women, in breaking down barriers and fostering inclusive governance.” Kalu, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, submitted that the National Assembly has the unique responsibility of enacting laws that promote political inclusivity and therefore called for a reconsideration of the rejected gender bill proposals.

“While seat reservations present a powerful tool, they are not a silver bullet. The journey towards meaningful representation requires comprehensive strategies that address deep-rooted barriers. We must dismantle discriminatory laws and practices, cultural biases, and unequal access to resources and opportunities. “As legislators, we hold a unique responsibility.

We must enact laws that promote inclusion and cultivate a culture of inclusivity within our institutions. This requires building a supportive environment and structures that amplify women’s voices and challenge discriminatory practices. “My position as the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review strengthens our commitment to this cause.

I urge the inclusion of gender inclusion and gender mainstreaming bill proposals within the 6th alteration process. Expediting these proposals through my office will ensure they receive swift and thorough consideration in the constitution review process. “Let this conference be a springboard for action. Let us draw inspiration from the instructive and educative panel discussions we will have today, learn from each other, and tailor solutions that address our context,” Kalu said.