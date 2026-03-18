IWD: How Nigeria Diminishes Women

The world marked International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8 with corporate organisations and governments in Nigeria celebrating the power and achievements of the female gender. Unfortunately, the razzmatazz was just the usual way of covering the plight of hundreds of women in politics.

While women like Mia Motley (Barbados), Netumbo Nandi – Ndaitwah (Namibia) Claudia Sheinbaum (Mexico) and Halal Tomasdottir (Iceland) found their way to the top in their respective countries, it is a different ball game in Nigeria, full of female icons, celebrated worldwide but relegated at home. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made her mark as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and later, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

With her international background, she softened the ground for foreign debts to be cleared. Those in opposition, who are now in power, used propaganda to run her out of office. Today, she is DirectorGeneral of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and undisputedly, the most prominent Nigerian known to the outside world.

When she was redeployed to the foreign ministry by Obasanjo, it was to please anti regime forces who fished in the pool of negativity. Amina Mohammed is Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN). Before that appointment she was a minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet. When it was time to confirm her, there was controversy stoked by conservatives about her state of origin.

That was one of the ways to stop her from going higher. Mrs Natasha AkpotiUduaghan has remained relevant in the Senate, refusing to be bullied by the men. Consequently, she has been dragged to court severally, served suspension and remains isolated.

At the 70th session of the United Nations Committee on the Status of Women (CSW 70), in New York, Natasha’s name disappeared from the Nigerian delegation, at the very last minute. Strangely, her place was taken by a man, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire. The first female Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, was barely four months in office when she was pressured to resign on October 30, 2007.

Men should stop celebrating World Women’s’ Day while tormenting our revered female folk who have excelled in different spheres

From within, she was accused of contract manipulation to the tune of N628 million. However, the issue was beyond that. Opposition propagandists went to town, alleging that she did not possess relevant academic qualifications. Former Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Adams Oshiomhole, led all manner of activists, all wearing ‘Etteh Must Go’ Jackets to the National Assembly. Curiously, within the House, one of those who fought against Etteh, was a woman, Abike Dabiri. While men like Itah Enang stood for the Speaker, Dabiri, apparently powered by outside elements, did not relent.

At the end, an Acting Speaker, Terngu Tsegba stepped in before a substantive Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, emerged. Male members of the Anambra State House of Assembly ganged up to devalue women when they impeached Governor Peter Obi on November 2, 2006. The House sat by 5.00 am, an unusual hour. A female member, Antonia Tabansi-Okoye, broke down in tears when the madness succeeded.

That was how Deputy Governor Virgy Etiaba entered the ignominious record book as the first female governor in Nigeria. Among those who supported this show of shame were Speaker Mike Balonwu, Deputy Speaker Ozo Ughamadu and Chief Judge Chuka Okoli.

Men like Ben Chuks Nwosu and activist Obele Chuka Obele did everything to stop the charade. Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Bayo Ojo looked away. It took the Court of Appeal to restore Obi’s mandate in February 2007. A new Chief Justice of the Federation, Idris Kutigi, had assumed office in January.

The woman who would have become governor under a clean slate, Aisha Alhassan, was schemed out by the judiciary. Known as Mama Taraba, she stunned the incumbent, Senator Anthony Manzo, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for a senatorial ticket in 2011.

By 2015, she was the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate and squared up against Darius Ishaku of PDP. Many believed she won the election as affirmed by the Election Tribunal. However, higher courts ruled against her. That was the closest a woman got to becoming an elected governor. It is obvious that Nigerian men have failed in leadership. The women are respected more outside.

The duo of OkonjoIweala and Amina have shone where our men dare not step into. This goes beyond politics. In sports, the Super Falcons have won more continental trophies than the Super Eagles.

The D’Tigress basketballers are shoulders above their male counterparts, D’ Tigers. Indications are that given the opportunity, women can make Nigeria great again and change the face of history. Men should stop celebrating Women’s Day while tormenting our revered female folk who have excelled in different spheres.