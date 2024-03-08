IWD: HEDA Seeks Better Deal for Female Farmers

…Writes Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, NASS

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the crucial contributions of female small- holder farmers in Nigeria’s quest for food security and a sustainable environment. In a letter to the President, signed by HEDA’s Executive Secretary, Sulaimon Arigbabu, the organisation specifically charged President Tinubu to be more intentional about giving due attention to the contributions of women into agriculture and other nature based livelihoods.

According to a statement, HEDA also urged the President to consider bigger and more ambitious public investment directly targeted at promoting inclusion and empowerment for women owned enterprises and initiatives through key ministries of – Agriculture, Women Affairs, Water Resources, Energy, Marine and Blue Economy and the Environment.

The non-governmental organisation in commemoration of International Women’s Day, also called upon President Tinubu to take leadership of, and show strong commitment to the development of national policy frameworks and actions integrating gender equality into climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies. HEDA stressed the importance of facilitating the exchange of best practices among states regarding successful initiatives empowering women in food systems and climate mitigation and adaptation.

Highlighting the significance of amplifying the voices of women farmers in decision-making, the letter emphasised women’s indispensable contributions to Nigeria’s agricultural sector while noting challenges such as limited land ownership, inadequate access to finance and technology, and the burden of climate change.