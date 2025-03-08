IWD: HEDA Reaffirms Commitment To Smallholder Women Farmers

Share

As the world marks International Women’s Day 2025, the HEDA Resource Centre has commended women farmers for their unwavering dedication to food security and reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for public accountability and policies that support the livelihood and general well-being of small-scale farmers, particularly women.

The Executive Secretary of HEDA, Sulaimon Arigbabu, in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasized the significant impact of climate change and corruption on the agricultural sector, noting that these challenges disproportionately affect women farmers concerned with food systems and other parts of the agriculture value chain.

He further noted that erratic weather patterns, droughts, and flooding, coupled with limited access to resources and markets, make it increasingly difficult for women small-scale farmers to sustain their productivity.

According to him, HEDA, as part of its 2025 programs, will prioritize initiatives that equip women farmers with critical climate and agrometeorological information, enabling them to make informed decisions and minimize losses.

He said: “Recognizing the health risks posed by indoor air pollution from traditional cooking fuels such as firewood and charcoal, HEDA will be intensifying its advocacy for cleaner cooking technologies to promote good health and well-being among women smallholders’ farmers.

“In addition, HEDA will work with critical stakeholders to strengthen market linkages for better economic opportunities for women in agriculture.

“Beyond celebrating women’s contributions, we believe women farmers deserve more than recognition; they need tangible support and systemic change.”

According to him, HEDA remains unwavering in its commitment to amplifying their voices, championing their rights, and pushing for policies that empower them to thrive.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

