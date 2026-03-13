IWD: Groups Call For Quick Passage Of Persons With Disabilities Bill

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), a group known as the Gender Rights Advocacy group, Do Foundation and women living with disabilities in Bayelsa State have called on the State and federal lawmakers to quickly pass and sign the Bayelsa State Persons with Disabilities Bill into law.

The organisers of the event, the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the DO Foundation, Okpoitari Diongoli Foundation, Chief Collins Cocodia Foundation, JUOTA Global Nigeria Ltd, Comfort Kitchen and Heart Healers foundation and other partners, also declared support for growing calls for greater inclusion and protection of the rights of persons with disabilities.

The various participants, including human rights advocates and community leaders, reminded the women that their abilities, experiences, and contributions remain valuable to society.

Among those who addressed the participants were Chief Barr Benjamin Ogbara, who was the keynote speaker, HRM Queen Timinepre Dakolo, Mr Teddy Bai, and Predise Jennifer Esenwa, Principal Lawyer at PJ Esenwa Law, member of the Law Society of Alberta, Canada and the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Collins Cocodia, who encouraged the women to remain hopeful and confident despite life’s challenges.

Other stakeholders, including Fida Bayelsa, NANM, NAWOJ, BANGOF, AWAGBV, the Gender desk civil defence and scid also called for stronger support systems and policies that will enable women living with disabilities to fully participate and contribute meaningfully to society.

The atmosphere became even more uplifting as the women received gifts and take-home packages, alongside assurances of wheelchairs and other support gestures to assist them in their daily lives.