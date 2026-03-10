IWD: Group Warns Gender Gap May Persist For 100 Years

A civil society organisation, Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), has warned that the global gender equality gap may take another 100 years to close if governments fail to translate commitments into concrete action.

The group therefore called on the National Assembly of Nigeria to urgently pass the proposed Reserved Seats for Women Bill to address Nigeria’s persistent underrepresentation of women in politics and governance.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja to mark the 2016 International Women’s Day (IWD), Executive Director GSAI, Adaora Sydney-Jack noted that findings from the latest gender equality report by the United Nations show that progress toward closing the global gender gap remains slow and could take a century to achieve at the current pace.

According to her, the slow progress was largely due to weak implementation of gender quotas, entrenched cultural barriers and limited access to financial resources for women. She said: “This year’s observance comes at a critical moment as the world continues to grapple with deep and persistent inequalities that hold back half of humanity from full participation in leadership and decisionmaking.”