IWD: Group Faults Stigmatization Of HIV Persons, Demands Women Inclusivity

The Public Health Initiative (APIN) has condemned the stigmatisation of people living with HIV/AIDS in society, insisting that being HIV positive is not the end of the world.

The group also demanded inclusivity of women in government and private establishments.

APIN made the call at an event organised to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the head of the prevention community service unit of APIN, Mrs Temilade Adeniji, faulted organisations who demand the HIV status of prospective employees, especially women, lamenting that HIV-positive persons are usually denied employment because of their status.

Adeniji insisted that being HIV positive doesn’t diminish such a person’s effort and contribution to development, adding that some can even do better than those who are not positive for HIV.

“Being HIV positive doesn’t diminish or tarnish anyone, it can even give them the opportunity to showcase their power and bring them to the limelight when they are allowed to lend their voice.

“Looking at our activities in this organisation, we have seen some organisations, when they want to employ people to work, they will ask for their HIV status, especially for women, knowing that they are HIV-positive, they will want to turn down the offer. Some will even discriminate and stigmatize them by not giving them what they deserve to enjoy.

“And that they are HIV positive doesn’t mean they are no humans, they can even perform better than those that are not HIV positive.

“It is high time everyone in this state and the country got to know that being HIV positive doesn’t diminish or tarnish anyone”, Adeniji said.

Also speaking, the head of APIN, Michael Ohue commended the Ogun state government for its inclusivity of women in government.

The Gender-Based Violence (GBV) focal person for APIN the state, Favour Ojo-Omoniyi, said it was important for the Nigerian government to start including more women in decision-making, without discrimination.

She urged women to make themselves more relevant and be more productive as citizens of Nigeria, faulting the system of Nigeria for discouraging women who want to go for public office.

Ojo-Omoniyi disclosed that gender-based violence is not just for women alone, pointing out that there are men who are going through the violence but choose to be silent.