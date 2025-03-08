IWD: Gov. Yusuf Reaffirms Commitment To Social Inclusion, Women’s Participation In Governance

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening democracy by promoting gender equity and ensuring women’s active participation in governance and societal development.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2025, Governor Yusuf emphasized that his government is implementing policies aimed at empowering women in leadership, business, and other sectors of the economy.

He acknowledged the critical role women play in nation-building and assured that his administration would continue to create opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to governance and development in Kano State.

The governor also pledged to sustain initiatives that enhance women’s welfare, including access to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, affirming that Kano will set the pace in gender inclusivity across Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf called on society to support women in their quest for a more inclusive and progressive community, stressing that his administration remains fully committed to fostering an environment where women can thrive economically and otherwise.

