IWD: Gov. Otu Reaffirms Commitment To Women’s Empowerment

‎The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has paid glowing tribute to the women of the state as the world commemorates International Women’s Day, applauding their resilience, enterprise and invaluable contributions to the state’s social and economic development.

‎

‎In a message issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, marking the global celebration, Governor Otu described Cross River women as “the steady pillars upon which the state’s prosperity and social harmony rest,” while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women across key sectors of the economy.

‎“Our women embody courage, creativity and remarkable endurance. Across our farms, markets, schools, industries and public institutions, Cross River women continue to shape the destiny of our state with diligence, intelligence and an unwavering commitment to progress,” he said.

‎

‎Governor Otu noted that his administration has deliberately prioritised policies and programmes designed to strengthen women’s participation in agriculture, entrepreneurship, education, technology and other emerging economic sectors.

‎“We believe strongly that empowering women is not merely a social imperative; it is an economic strategy. When women thrive, families prosper, communities grow stronger and the entire economy expands,” he said.

‎

‎The governor also highlighted the growing recognition of Cross River’s efforts in gender-responsive development, citing the latest State of Women’s Economic Empowerment report released by BudgIT, which ranks the state among Nigeria’s leading performers in policies that promote women’s economic inclusion.

‎“This acknowledgement reinforces the direction we have taken as a government. Our deliberate investments in agriculture, education, innovation and the creative economy are designed to ensure that women are not left behind in the evolving landscape of economic opportunity,” Out stated.

‎

‎He emphasized that Cross River’s strong performance in sectors such as agriculture and emerging industries reflects the determination of the administration to place women at the heart of the state’s development agenda.

‎“Our policies are intentionally structured to open doors for women. From access to land and agricultural value chains to opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship and creative industries, we are building pathways for women to realise their full economic potential,” the governor explained.

‎

‎Governor Otu saluted the enduring strength and achievements of women across the state, assuring them of continued support from his administration.

‎“On this International Women’s Day, I salute every Cross River woman, farmers, traders, professionals, artisans, innovators and community leaders.

“Your strength inspires our collective progress, and this administration will continue to champion policies that recognise your worth, amplify your voice and expand the opportunities available to you,” he said.