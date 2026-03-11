The Embassy of France in Nigeria has launched the Art X Impact campaign to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, using art as a platform to promote women’s rights and gender equality across Nigeria.

Announced in Lagos on March 11, the campaign is a hybrid artistic celebration spanning 16 states and bringing together local artists, civil society organisations, and social influencers to amplify messages on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Through a variety of creative expressions, including paintings, songs, sculptures, murals, and dance performances, the initiative aims to raise awareness and spark conversations about women’s rights. Organisers say the artistic collaborations are designed to engage communities and inspire collective action toward gender justice.

As part of the campaign, exhibitions featuring portraits and personal stories of resilient Nigerian women participating in empowerment programmes will be displayed across the country’s ten French cultural centres, including branches of Alliance Française in Nigeria.

The initiative builds on the success of the French Embassy Fund for Civil Society Organisations (FEF-OSC) Programme, a flagship project focused on advancing gender equality and the economic empowerment of women and girls in Nigeria.

The programme is part of France’s broader feminist diplomacy strategy, which promotes partnerships with local actors to address social and economic inequalities.

Implemented in collaboration with Nigerian civil society groups and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the FEF-OSC programme has supported 21 projects across 16 states. These projects address key issues, including economic empowerment, climate resilience, peacebuilding, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

Programme findings indicate a strong social and economic impact. According to organisers, for every naira invested through the initiative, 4.3 naira in value has been generated or saved for women, families, and local administrations.

In addition, participating civil society organisations have secured 546 formal partnerships with government institutions, private sector actors, and traditional leaders, strengthening the sustainability of the projects.

Capacity-building has also been a central component of the programme. Training sessions for civil society organisations reportedly achieved a 92 per cent learning retention rate, resulting in improved project management, data collection, and advocacy efforts.

Beneficiaries say the initiative has had a transformative impact on their lives. Achi Rebecca, a participant in the She Elevates Tech project by Hopes Alive Initiative, said the programme has inspired her career aspirations. “Today I am working toward becoming a software engineer who creates second chances, a woman empowering other women,” she said.

Similarly, Adeleye Balikis Arike, a beneficiary of the HEAR project by the Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (HUFFPED), described the financial literacy training she received as life-changing. “Reflecting on the training, I can truly say it was an eye-opener. I finally understood how to manage my money and be accountable,” she said.

French officials say the initiative reflects a renewed commitment to equitable partnerships that place local leadership and women’s rights at the centre of development strategies. The approach aligns with broader African development priorities, including the African Union Agenda 2063.