IWD: Foundation Donates Relief Items To Inmates

In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), the Shamies Unusual Heart Foundation yesterday visited the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre to distribute relief materials to female inmates.

The outreach, which featured the donation of bags of clothes, food items, toiletries, and other essential materials to women in custody, also had medical personnel conduct basic health checks for the inmates, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests.

Speaking during the visit, Sunday Eje, the assistant controller of corrections in charge of the facility, expressed appreciation to the foundation for extending its humanitarian support to the inmates.

He stressed that the organisation’s activities were limited to the Kuje facility, but was pleased to see its interventions extended to Suleja.

On his part, the executive director of the foundation, Amb. Sara Abdul, who was represented by the director of communications, John Olugbemi, stated that the visit aimed to show solidarity with incarcerated women and remind them that they are not forgotten. He noted that the organisation was established to focus specifically on reaching out to people behind bars.