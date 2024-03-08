IWD: FITC Boss Seeks More Action on Bridging Gender Gap

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Mrs. Chizor Malize, has stressed the need for corporate organisations and individuals to be “intentional and deliberate” about bridging the gender gap. The FITC boss, who stated this at the Centre’s celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) on Wednesday, highlighted the importance of driving female inclusion in order to foster a more inclusive and diverse environment.

She said that although progress has been made towards boosting gender equality and women empowerment worldwide, over the years, efforts in this regard should be stepped up to ensure that bridging the gender gap stimulates actions that will drive performance. Mrs Malize stated: “The gender gap, all over the world, widened so much that it took a long time to even allow women to get into the military.

It took a long time also to get women into governance, rulership. But now the United Nations through UN women has created a programme that makes it more deliberate. So for us, it is not just about talking about bridging the gender gap but also to be intentional and deliberate about it.” She explained that while the FITC is very deliberate about ensuring gender balance and currently has 51 per cent female workforce, the Centre does not hire staff just to achieve gender balance, but ensures that people go through the right performance and promotion processes.

“Nobody is asking for gender parity just to throw women in. Especially for us at FITC, we believe in meritocracy, we believe in quality, we drive excellence. And so everything must be on the basis of merit. But the onus is on us to prepare to shape minds because if we do not do that, then people will not be adequately prepared,” she stated.