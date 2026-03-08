IWD: FG Targets 15m Households In Social Protection Expansion – Edun

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to expanding social protection programmes to reach 15 million vulnerable households across Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen inclusive growth and empower women and families.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this during a high-level ministerial press briefing held in Abuja to officially mark the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) activities and highlight key initiatives under the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions.

Speaking at the event, Edun said the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed social protection, inclusive growth, and human capital development at the core of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He noted that empowering women, supporting families, and protecting vulnerable populations are critical to building a resilient and prosperous economy.

According to the minister, the Federal Government has so far reached about nine million households through direct benefit transfer programmes, with a target of expanding coverage to 15 million households nationwide.

“We recognise that a resilient and prosperous economy cannot be built without empowering women, strengthening families, and safeguarding the wellbeing of the most vulnerable members of society,” Edun said.

“As the Ministry of Finance and coordinating arm of Nigeria’s economic management team, we see social investment not merely as welfare, but as a strategic economic priority.”

The minister explained that through the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions, the Federal Government is expanding targeted programmes aimed at improving access to education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and livelihood opportunities for women and families.

He said the initiatives are designed to reduce poverty, build resilience among vulnerable populations, and unlock the economic potential of women and girls as key drivers of national development.

Edun stressed that when women are empowered and families are supported, productivity increases and communities become more economically stable.

The finance minister also called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector to advance gender equality and expand opportunities for women and girls.

According to him, sustainable progress requires collective action to remove structural barriers that limit women’s participation in economic and social development.

“The Ministry of Finance and the broader economic management team remain committed to supporting policies and investments that promote gender equality, strengthen social protection systems, and ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared widely and equitably,” he said.

Edun also commended the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for its leadership in implementing programmes under the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions, noting that the initiatives are helping to drive inclusive development.

The minister urged stakeholders to use the 2026 International Women’s Day celebrations as an opportunity to renew national commitment to advancing the rights of women and girls across the country.

He added that through strong partnerships and purposeful leadership, the Renewed Hope Agenda would deliver tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerian families and communities.